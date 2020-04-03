Talk about a cliffhanger. Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire and Chicago Med will not complete filming on their current seasons after the coronavirus shutdown, Us Weekly can confirm. In addition, the NBC dramas’ finales will air earlier than initially scheduled.

The season 8 finale of Chicago Fire, season 7 finale of Chicago P.D. and season 5 finale of Chicago Med will air on Wednesday, April 15. In addition to the premature endings, fans will get one other new episode of each show on Wednesday, April 8.

The One Chicago dramas were among the many series that halted production in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world. Chicago P.D. star Jesse Lee Soffer addressed the move via Instagram at the time.

“Chicago PD along with the other Chicago shows have stopped filming,” the actor, 35, explained. “It feels strange to cut a season short. There’s a lot of work we left undone. But everyone is taking the proper precautions given the current circumstances. Safety comes first, please be responsible and take care of your loved ones! As for us, we’ll be back before you know it. For now, just want to say thanks to all the fans, we love ya’ll. (Elbow bump) We’ll see you soon.”

Soffer went on to reveal that Chicago P.D. completed 20 episodes before the shutdown.

NBC confirmed in February that the Chicago franchise shows were all renewed for three more seasons, which will take them into at least 2024.

Some series are still deciding whether to resume production as the virus continues to be a threat on a global level. ABC confirmed on Friday, March 27, that Grey’s Anatomy, for one, will not finish filming season 16. As such, the already-renewed drama will air its finale on Thursday, April 9. The cast and crew completed 21 out of 25 episodes before halting production.

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Chicago Fire airs on NBC Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.