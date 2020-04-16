Chicago Med came to an early end on Wednesday, April 15 — and it will look very different whenever it returns for a sixth season.

“We intended cliffhangers involving all the relationships we’d developed throughout the season,” showrunners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov told Us Weekly exclusively about the original plans for the season 5 finale. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all three Chicago shows came to a halt early.

When the show returns, there will be a time jump, the producers told Us. “We’ll need to portray the new reality in hospitals, E.R.’s once we’re on the other side of the current situation,” they added.

As for what the story lines will look like, April (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan (Brian Tee) seemed to completely end their relationship on the finale, with her officially moving out of the apartment. Toward the end of the episode, however, she proved how much she still loved him, showing up to the scene of a robbery where he had risked his own life to try and help a hostage. The pair embraced in an emotional hug.

So, do they go back to just being coworkers now? Not so fast. “They still care too much about each other to just be coworkers,” Frolov and Schneider said.

They’re not the only ones with complicated relationships at Med, though. Crockett’s (Dominic Rains) secret came out during the finale, as Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) learned that he had lost a child years ago. He told her not to tell anyone else — and that secret will bring them even closer.

“We like it that only Natalie knows his past,” the writers added. “That gives them a special relationship.”

Natalie’s ex-fiance Will (Nick Gehlfuss) is also seemingly moved on completely with Dr. Asher (Jessy Schram), but whether or not he can really trust her is still to be determined.

Chicago Med will return in the fall.