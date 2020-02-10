‘Chicago Med’ Sneak Peek: Was Halstead Right About Dr. Asher’s Addiction?

Can Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) continue to keep Dr. Asher’s (Jessy Schram) struggle with addiction a secret? During the Wednesday, February 12, episode of Chicago Med, he is surprised to see her back at the safe injection site — and looking to use again.

“Remember, you tell on me, I tell on you,” she tells him in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. When he then asks what she’s doing there, she picks up a needle kit — and he immediately stops her.

Halstead first met Hannah when she was overdosing at the center. Later, he found out that she was actually a doctor too. During the February 5 episode, he tried to get her not to operate but she told him she was fine — and said that if he told the administration about her drug abuse, she’d tell them he was working at the illegal site.

“Look, I appreciate you wanting to help but I’m not really in the mood for a lecture right now,” she tells Halstead in the clip. He then responds, “Hannah, you’re a doctor, you know what you’re doing to your body.”

When he offers to take her to a rehab center, she says she can’t because of her job and responsibilities. So, he instead gives her a different option.

“Narcotics Anonymous then. You can drop in and out. There’s a meeting at the church right around the corner from the hospital,” Halstead shares. “8 a.m. tomorrow, one hour of your time. You won’t even be late to work.”

In a surprising turn of events, she agrees, giving him back the kit and thanking him. However, by the look on his face, he’s not fully convinced that she’ll go through with the plan.

As for what Asher’s real intentions are, she knows she’s focused on her work, Schram, 34, recently told TVInsider. “She is one of the best at what she does,” the Amazing Winter Romance star said. “She’s great at her job. And she really cares about her patients.”

While she’s currently at odds with Halstead, could there be a romance in the future for the pair? Halstead butts heads with pretty much everyone these days. Plus, Schram would love to see that happen. “One can always hope,” she said.

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.