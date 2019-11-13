



Manstead has survived a lot … but this may be the end. Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) finally threw in the towel on her relationship with Phillip (Ian Harding), and simultaneously pulled the plug on a future with Will (Nick Gehlfuss). However, after everything they’ve been through, is that really the end of one of Chicago Med‘s famous couple?

“I just think she has so much trauma [in] her whole dating life. I mean, I think we forget — let’s go back to episode 1, season 1. She lost her husband while she was pregnant. There’s some trauma that I think she’s not dealing with,” DeVitto told Us Weekly exclusively at NBC’s Fall and Midseason Lunch on Monday, November 11. “Even if she feels deep in her heart that Will might have her best interests at heart, I think it’s just all too much for her. That girl was left at the altar, in her wedding dress, and then he showed up all bloody. I mean, she’s not even going to therapy. Get this girl some therapy! Get them both in couple’s therapy and individual therapy.”

The One Tree Hill alum went on to admit that she is personally a Manstead fan and wants them to get together in the end, but thinks Natalie needs “a break” from him. But, that doesn’t mean there’s no love there.

“I have two big relationships in my life that and no matter what we’ve been through, I’ll always love these two people. The love evolves and changes over time. I wouldn’t want to be back with them. But I think that’s how she’ll always feel about Will. I think he’s one of the great loves of her life,” she told Us. “You know what’s sad about love? You can love someone so much and sometimes, that’s just not enough. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work. That said, sometimes it’s just meant to be a learning lesson, so they are growing and learning a lot through each other. Can they make it work out? I think with couple’s therapy, I think they could. I think there’s hope for them.”

As for the Phillip story line, she isn’t sure if viewers have seen the end of him.

“Who knows if we’ve really gotten rid of him,” the Pretty Little Liars vet added. “He comes back — not him himself — but a big part of him comes back and kind of shakes Natalie up even more in the upcoming episode.”

Chicago Med airs on NBC Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Emily Marcus