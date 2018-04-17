The water is only getting hotter for Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Al Olinsky (Elias Koteas). During the Wednesday, April 18, episode of Chicago P.D., ironically titled “Saved,” it seems that the pair is anything but. After Adam Ruzek (Patrick Fleuger) gets a tip that a grand jury has been summoned for a case against Olinsky, the detectives are forced to make a hard choice.

“Internal affairs is going to show up at my door with an arrest warrant,” Olinsky tells Voight in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. When Voight tells him he won’t let it get that far, Al protests.

“Yes you are, for both our sakes. Hank, we let it go. In the end, they won’t have enough,” he responds. “So we let it hit me. I go through it, deal with the hell, and we come out the other side. That’s the way we both get saved here.”

So, will Olinsky actually go to trial for murdering Bingham, even though it was Voight? Will the D.A. have enough to actually make a complete case? Voight has made a career out of getting out of pickles, but can he really find a way out of this? And, more importantly, will he let his best friend go down for a murder he committed?

With the season coming to an end next month, all these questions will soon be answered. Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesday, April 17, at 10 p.m. ET.

