Just like Us, LaRoyce Hawkins is a big fan of Chicago P.D.’s Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek finding their happily ever after.

The Illinois native, who plays Kevin Atwater on the NBC series, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, June 26, that he is “absolutely” rooting for Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) to end up together come season 11.

“You gotta imagine Atwater’s probably tired of hearing both of them talk about each other,” Hawkins, 35, said of the fictional TV couple while promoting his partnership with SimpliSafe for the brand’s 24/7 Live Guard Protection and Smart Alarm Indoor Camera launch.

The South Side alum imagined that his P.D. character would say: “Now y’all really just need to get a room and get a life with each other!” (Burgess and Ruzek finally reignited their romantic relationship during season 10 after previously being engaged, breaking up and moving in together in seasons past.)

Hawkins, meanwhile, already has a role in mind for Atwater should Burgess and Ruzek tie the knot on the show.

“This is something a lot of people don’t know about me … I’m certified to marry people,” he told Us, noting he’s officiated a few weddings in his family during the past two years. “I consider Burgess and Ruzek to be family, and I think Atwater should get first right refusal to actually marry [them]. That’s what we wanna see.”

Squerciati, for her part, exclusively told Us in March 2022 what she thinks a Burzek wedding could look like down the road. “I think, like, they would invite Voight [Jason Beghe] over to marry them and then have some chips and then, like, never talk about it again and just be together,” she said at the time. “They would do something unconventional or something. I just feel like they’re best friends. They’re kind of married already.”

Burgess and Ruzek’s future isn’t the only romance up in the air ahead of season 11. Hawkins told Us on Monday he is “definitely hoping” that Atwater’s story eventually includes a love interest of his own.

“I think that’s what makes well-rounded characters. To be able to feel that romance piece. That heartbreak or that redemption. I think there’s a lot in that. And that’s fun to explore,” he explained. “So I look forward to doing some of that too. I can’t say that I will. [I] can’t say that I won’t, but I’m ready either way.”

The Fevah actor is also ready for viewers to see more from Atwater and his father, Lew (Erik LaRay Harvey), who came back into his life during season 10.

“I think this [past] season we really watched them struggle. With their relationship, with the rhythm, with communication. And through those struggles we saw [a] very, I think, human response to how we deal with our personal problems,” Hawkins recalled. “I think last time we left off with Atwater and his dad, we saw them making steps toward improvement and finding more of a peaceful rhythm. So I look forward to really exploring that part of their relationship. I think that’d be dope for the fans to see.”

Fans will have to wait until fall 2023 for the return of Chicago P.D. — but Hawkins is still flexing his cop-like instincts this summer with the help of SimpliSafe.

The Hands Up star teamed up with the company on Monday to help launch its two newest innovations: the 24/7 Live Guard Protection and the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera. (The Live Guard Protection means agents are able to capture evidence and deter intruders 24/7 by determining in real time if the threat is viable. Paired with the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera, which employs an alarm and live agent voice intervention, SimpliSafe is helping to stop crime the moment someone breaks in.)

“I’ve been a fake first responder for about 10 seasons now, so I understand the struggle,” Hawkins told Us. “I think the disparity between when we have incidents or issues at home and when we can actually get first responders to respond effectively is kind of egregious. I also come from a neighborhood where it’s as important to just protect your loved ones. And it’s important for [our] peace of mind …. to just make sure that they’re in good hands.”

He explained: “When I learned about how SimpliSafe was really simplifying the difference between comfortability and safety and how it’s really do-it-yourself easy [I signed on]. It is not difficult or complicated it to understand [the products] and it’s 24/7, especially with this new product that we’re launching. It was a perfect combination.”

Chicago P.D.’s season 11 premiere date has yet to be announced, but usually airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET. For more details on SimpliSafe, click here.

With reporting by Johnni Macke