Just like real life. Although Patrick Flueger and Marina Squerciati know that fans hope their Chicago P.D. characters, Ruzek and Burgess, respectively, will end up together, they’re both happy with the way the relationship is developing on season 8.

“I feel like they have an incredible adult relationship. Adult relationships are not what you see in movies, it’s not what you read in storybooks. It’s a little more complicated than that,” Flueger, 37, told Us Weekly during NBC’s recent One Chicago Day. “You’ve gotta give and then you’ve gotta take. You’ve gotta push and you’ve gotta pull.”

Though the pair have highs and lows — and sometimes end up spending the night together — their relationships is “not gonna get any less complicated,” he said, especially since they work together.

“Burgess’ strength is in her heart, she feels things very deeply. Ruzek’s strength is in his conviction and those things don’t always necessarily match up,” the 4400 alum said. “Til the day they die, if they end up together, if they have a million children together, they’re gonna be constantly [butting heads]. At the end of the day, they’ll end up, butt, butt, then come together at the end of the day. That’s how I see it.”

During the February 3 episode, Burgess decided to foster a little girl that she met on a case and Ruzek wasn’t sure that it was a good idea — especially after they went through a pregnancy loss earlier in the year. Though they both believe that the trauma brought them closer together, they did not agree on whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

“She’s like, ‘No, it’s not real.’ I tend to believe my character’s point of view. I think it’s not real, but I also think because they’ve had so much history and they love each other so much — even without the trauma, they’re still close,” Squerciati, 36, told Us exclusively following the episode. “They have a very complicated relationship. I couldn’t even unpack it. It would take years of therapy.”

She also added that she would love to see Burgess and Ruzek raise a child together. “I do want it. That’s ultimately what I would love,” the New York native said. “But also, for everything that Ruzek says, he hasn’t stepped up. He hasn’t shown up at her door being, like, ‘Let’s do this.'”

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.