Taking from experience! During the Wednesday, February 3, episode of Chicago P.D., Marina Squerciati’s Kim Burgess decided to foster a young girl, Michaela, whose family was murdered. So, how will that affect her day-to-to day job working for Intelligence?

“It’s just like what I do every day. I may not be able to hang out with the cast because I’ve gotta go home and tuck somebody in. You do the job the same, I just think you have less time to give people,” Squerciati, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively. The actress, who welcomed a daughter in 2017, also joked that maybe Burgess will be wearing less makeup. “You just don’t look correct when you’re a new mom. You should see what’s happening below hair and makeup. Sweats and slippers!”

The New York native noted that she called the hair and makeup department after she welcomed her daughter. “I was like, ‘Sweatpants and no makeup?’ Very little goes into what happens when you’re a new mom, at least for me,” she told Us. “God bless the women who can put effort into their face but I can’t.”

While her character suffered a pregnancy loss earlier this season and is only temporarily taking care of Michaela, there will be many changes when it comes to working while other tending to a young girl.

“In the next episode, I think Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) asks me, ‘How’s it going?’ And I’m like, ‘I love it.’ I don’t know that Marina would have said that,” Squerciati told Us. “I’d be like, ‘It’s really hard. I love her, but it’s really hard.’ But Burgess seems to be taken to it very well!”

For more from Squerciati — including what’s ahead for Burgess’ romantic life and more — listen to the “Watch With Us” podcast for free.

Chicago P.D. airs on NBC Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.