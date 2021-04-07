Although Hailey Upton (Tracey Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) are a couple on Chicago P.D., things are about to get complicated. As revealed in the trailer for the Wednesday, April 7, episode, he tells her he loves her — and she doesn’t say it back.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Upton runs into the bathroom and splashes water on her face while Jay makes coffee. As she looks in the mirror, she seemingly figures out a way to duck out.

“I forgot that I was gonna take my car in. I just talked to them and they can still take me in,” she tells him as she walks into the kitchen. “So, I’m gonna go before they get busy.”

Jay, clearly not buying it, asks her, “Really?” She then explains that it’s her only day off. He attempts to talk to her, but the moment he says, “Hailey,” she cuts him off.

“I just feel like I should get it done, but everything’s fine. Um, I’m sorry. I’ll be right back,” she says while grabbing her coat and heading for the door. “Why don’t you just hang out here and I’ll be back in a little bit?”

The pair, who finally got together at the start of the season, are seemingly at a turning point for their romance.

“You’ll see kind of the struggle for Halstead and Upton for what it means to be romantic and police at the same time,” Soffer, 36, told Us exclusively last month. “Do we view policing the same way? And how do we take our job home with us into the relationship, what that means and whether or not they can handle it.”

He added that there are “so many questions” about proper policing — and that’s a conversation that Upton and Halstead will have to have moving forward. “What someone’s moral or ethical code is and how they choose to be a police officer — we’re going to look at how that affects a relationship,” he shared.

While they’ve been seamlessly balancing their home and work lives so far, that is about to change, Spiridakos told Give Me My Remote ahead of the episode.

“Hailey doesn’t do well with vulnerability and while she does love Jay, after he says it, it sends her into a spiral with the inability to differentiate personal from work,” the Bates Motel alum, 33, said. “She buries herself in a case and avoids him for as long as she can. What could possibly go wrong?“

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.