Does Chip Gaines have a future on Dancing With the Stars? The Fixer Upper star showed off his dancing skills in an unaired scene from the HGTV hit.

“I learned some stuff from @catherineballas at @refitrev that you can’t unsee,” Chip, 43, captioned a video on Tuesday, March 13, on Instagram, “Unfortunately, ALL scenes were cut and possibly ‘scrubbed’ from existence for what ‘they’ refer to as ‘obvious reasons,’ BUT I was able to obtain a bootleg copy. Viewer discretion is advised!!”

Chip hilariously dances to Bruno Mars in the clip, which was filmed at the exercise studio REFIT Revolution that was featured on the March 13 episode of Fixer Upper. Fans were quick to comment laughing face emojis and tell the reality star he “made their day.”

The countdown to the final episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ popular reality series is on. The couple announced in September that season 5 of Fixer Upper would be the last. Months later, the duo revealed that Joanna, 39, is pregnant with their fifth child. They later announced on March 7 that they are expecting a baby boy.

“Alright, alright … if we’re going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation,” Chip captioned a video of his conversation with a little boy at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend.

The pair are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

Fixer Upper’s final season is currently airing on HGTV Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!