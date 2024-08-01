Flame on!
Chris Evans has broken his silence on his supersized secret cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, in which he reprises his role as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch from 20th Century Fox’s Fantastic Four franchise from the 2000s.
“Thank you to @vancityreynolds @thehughJackman and @slevydirect for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans, 43, captioned an on-set photo of him, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy shared via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 31.
Evans went on to reveal that his cameo was all down to Reynolds, who also produced and cowrote Deadpool & Wolverine.
“They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen,” Evans wrote.
He added, “Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”
Of course, Evans is best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America, a.k.a Steve Rogers, who was last seen in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.
Moviegoers who flocked to see Deadpool & Wolverine last weekend got a huge shock when Evans appeared on-screen midway through the movie — not as Captain America, but as Johnny Storm.
Before the MCU, Evans costarred in two Fantastic Four movies produced by Fox alongside Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis.
There are cameos aplenty in Deadpool & Wolverine, which is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie in U.S. box office history, per Deadline. Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Henry Cavill, Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively and two of their children make appearances in the movie.
In fact, Reynolds’ daughter Betty, 4, has her own credit at the end of the film as Jackman’s “wrangler.”
At the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere in July, Reynolds, 47, opened up about his kids’ sweet bond with Jackman. (Reynolds and Lively also share daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and son Olin, 18 months.)
“They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well,” Reynolds told Extra in a joint interview with Jackman, 55. “He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”