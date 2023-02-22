After a report surfaced that ABC was considering bringing back Chris Harrison to The Bachelor, the former host is weighing in on the possibilities of a return — and whether there’s any truth to the speculation.

“[The report said] internal conversations are being had by ABC executives about bringing me back. Do I think these conversations have happened? Probably,” the 51-year-old “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever” host said on a recent episode with Tori Spelling. “I think it would almost be crazy not to if you’re running a business, any business at all, and that business sales are down 50 to 60 percent and falling — and everybody can see the numbers, we know what’s happening — and you think there’s something that could change that and fix that? Of course you’re going to have that conversation. You would be crazy not to have that conversation.”

Harrison’s last season as part of the popular franchise was Matt James’ journey, which aired in 2021. He launched his podcast last month.

“With the advent of this podcast, they’ve seen the numbers,” he continued to Spelling, 49. “They’ve seen the response in my social media. They’re not deaf to all of that. They’ve seen what’s happening, so am I shocked these conversations are happening? No. It would not be a surprise. In fact, I would be shocked if they aren’t happening.”

Earlier this month, ABC told Daily Mail that there were no immediate plans to bring Harrison back following Radar Online’s report otherwise. The network cut ties with the Perfect Letter author as he was under fire for his apparent defense of James’ eventual winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, when college photos of her at an Old South-themed party resurfaced. Jesse Palmer stepped in to replace Harrison — a decision he didn’t see coming.

“I thought, to be completely candid, that Wells was going to get the job,” Harrison said earlier this month, referring to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams. “I even told him, I said, ‘Hey, man, I won’t speak out publicly because I don’t think that will help you at all. In fact, it would do a lot more harm than good. But I really hope you get the job. I think you’d be great at it.’”

When asked about the Texas native’s remarks, Palmer told Us Weekly: “[I have] no reaction, really. I mean, he’s obviously entitled to his own opinion as everybody is. I’m just really happy for Chris and wish him the best in his next venture.”

While there is seemingly no truth to claims ABC wants Harrison back, the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum couldn’t help but ask him whether he would ever consider a return.

“I live by the axiom never say never because in life and business, that comes back to bite you in the butt,” Harrison responded. “Would I have that conversation? Yes. I also believe in relationships and in business, take the phone call and you listen and you have that conversation, whether it’s uncomfortable or not.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.