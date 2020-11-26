Chris Harrison Has a Surprising Drinking Game Suggestion for Tayshia's Season

Drinking game alert! Chris Harrison revealed insight into Tayshia Adams’ dialect during an exclusive chat with Us Weekly.

“Tayshia kind of goes with the British accent … anytime you hear hints of a British accent, drink,” Harrison, 49, quipped to Us while promoting Sourced Craft Cocktails’ Most Dramatic Cocktail Kit Ever. “She gets this thing where she kind of goes up sometimes, like, ‘You want me to drink?’ And I’m like,’ What was that?’ Did you just go Madonna on me? Did you just go Gwyneth Paltrow? Remember when they thought they were British for a little bit? Sometimes it happens. Sometimes it happens with Tayshia, I like it. It’s kind of adorable.”

As for what to drink during the rest of Tayshia’s journey, Harrison suggests ordering the Most Dramatic Cocktail Kit Ever, of course.

“I’m glad we’re upping our Bachelor Nation experience a little bit more with the Sourced Craft Cocktails,” he said. “This is going to be so fun and what I love is honestly you just go online, go to sourcedcraftcocktails.com, you order it and it shows up at your house. I mean, everything is there. All you have to have is a good attitude, some ice and a glass. Everything else is there.”

The 30-year-old former phlebotomist, who was born in Santa Ana, California, took over for Clare Crawley as the season 16 lead after the 39-year-old hairstylist fell in love with contestant Dale Moss within the first two weeks of filming.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years. None of [the leads] are the same. They all bring their own brand of drama and backstory and history and insecurities and strengths and weaknesses,” Harrison told Us. “That’s what makes the show so great. It’s all different — Matt James‘ season is completely different than any season we’ve ever done. That’s just the way it is.”

After Clare and Dale, 32, got engaged on the November 6 episode, however, fans had mixed reactions on social media.

“You can’t really be surprised anymore about social media and the way people respond. It’s just the unfortunate side, it’s the underbelly of social media, you see it a lot. You saw it during this whole political climate. And if you’re going to see it for big issues, like the pandemic and politics, of course, it’s going to happen for The Bachelorette,” the host told Us. “But people should remember it is also someone’s life. This is Clare, this is Dale, these are human beings. So maybe think twice before you hit the send button. … I always try to give that PSA of maybe people will be decent human beings. I always wish the best and think the best of people.”

He added, “Look, they’re in love. They’re happy. Why not just do something crazy and support them?”