Ever accidentally texted someone you didn’t mean to? Chris Hemsworth feels your pain.

The Transformers ONE star shared a hilarious story about a texting mishap he experienced with a high school ex-girlfriend while speaking to Pedestrian TV on Friday, September 13.

“Many moons ago in high school, I had a girlfriend that I was trying to part ways with. And it was like, it was this really long conversation and I didnt really, kind of… you know… wasn’t able to kind of break up the relationship,” Hemsworth, 41, recalled. “My mate text me like, ‘How’d it go?’ and I said, ‘Our worst conversation ever.’ And I sent it to her…”

Hemsworth explained he then attempted to backtrack but the damage was already done.

“I was like, ‘Hahaha, I was so tired, I’m so sorry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth’s Transformers ONE costar, Brian Tyree Henry, also had an unfortunate texting anecdote to share.

“I once texted photos of my colonoscopy to my Uber driver,” Henry, 42, said, adding, “Don’t ask me who I was trying to send photos of the colonoscopy to.”

Hemsworth’s love life has come a long way since he awkwardly tried to break up with his high school girlfriend.

The Australian star has been happily married to Elsa Pataky, 48, since December, 2010. The couple share a daughter, India Rose, 12, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 10.

Hemsworth recently compared his kids’ upbringing to his own childhood, which he shared with his famous brothers, Liam, 34, and Luke, 43.

“They’re constantly going from friends to enemies, you know?” he told 9Honey Celebrity on Thursday, September 12. “It’s kind of what siblings do. It’s pretty similar to how it was in my household [growing up].”

While Hemsworth and Pataky are a match made in heaven, the actor previously insisted there wasn’t a specific moment that made him sure she was The One.

“There was no light-bulb moment,” Hemsworth reflected during a 2010 interview with Elle magazine. “From the first time we met, we just made sense. She’s fun. She’s outgoing, and she has a sense of humor and a passionate attitude toward life, which is nice to try to keep up with.”

A decade later, Pataky told Australia’s Body+Soul that it took work to ensure their marriage lasts.

.“It’s funny that people think of us as a perfect couple,” she explained to the outlet in August, 2020. “No way. It’s been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship. I think a relationship is constant work. It’s not easy. I always try to see the positives of things.”