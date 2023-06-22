Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky may have their hands full as parents of three, but their love for each other has withstood the test of time.

“They love to have fun and explore new things,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the pair, who share daughter India, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9. However, balancing their careers with raising three little ones proved quite the challenge for many years.

“They’ll be the first ones to tell you, it was really hard in the beginning,” the insider notes. “The kids were still in diapers and Chris’ career was taking off — he was working nonstop.”

Having starred in several projects in Australia in the early 2000s, Hemsworth’s career skyrocketed with his role as the God of Thunder, Thor, in the 2011 superhero flick of the same name. In addition to reprising the role in numerous Marvel projects over the years, he’s cemented himself as a bonafide action star in The Huntsman: Winter’s War, In the Heart of the Sea, the Extraction series and more.

Pataky, 46, for her part, has racked up several notable credits since beginning her acting career in the ‘90s, including four installments of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Now that their kids are growing up and becoming more independent, the source shares that the couple are “closer than ever.”

In the midst of raising a family amid stardom, Hemsworth, 39, discovered he has a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease while filming his 2022 Disney+ series Limitless With Chris Hemsworth, explaining to Vanity Fair in November 2022 that he is “eight to 10 times more likely” to battle the neurodegenerative disease later in life.

In a sweet gesture, Pataky surprised her husband by undergoing an old-age makeover on the show so that he could see what she will look like in the future in case he were to ever forget. “I think what is quite confronting is approaching that age on my own,” Hemsworth said during an episode of Limitless. “What makes it less scary is having someone to experience it with. Having people around you that you love makes me feel a lot more accepting.”

For now, the duo are enjoying sharing their passion for acting with their children, as all three appeared in Hemsworth’s fourth Marvel solo outing, 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only did Pataky make a brief cameo as one of Thor’s past flings, but Tristan briefly appeared as a younger version of the superhero in a montage.

The twins were also among the group of kids who helped Thor fight off the film’s antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), while India portrayed Bales’ onscreen daughter, Love, whom Thor adopts at the end of the movie.

