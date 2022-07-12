A family of Gods! Chris Hemsworth is sharing behind-the-scenes footage from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder — including some of daughter India Rose Hemsworth.

Following the superhero flick’s debut at the box office on Friday, July 8, the Australia native, 38, took to Instagram to post a few never before seen photos from the franchise.

“Here’s two pics of me and my daughter,” he captioned the carousel of images on Sunday, July 10. “She’s my favorite superhero.”

In the first snap, which was taken almost a decade ago, Hemsworth can be seen donning his Thor costume, towering over his little one who looks up at her dad fondly. The second photo, which is from the set of Love and Thunder, features the Extraction star holding the now 10-year-old India in his arms while a film clapper is held out in front of them.

Hemsworth also shares 8-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan with wife Elsa Pataky. The pair tied the knot in September 2010 after less than a year of dating.

[SPOILER WARNING: The end of Thor: Love and Thunder is discussed below.]

The Aussie actor’s family are more than just his fans — they’re now his castmates, with his daughter portraying the character of Love in the latest Thor installment. While she initially dies in the opening sequence, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) ultimately brings her back to life by the film’s end.

In the final scene, Love is shown being raised by “Uncle Thor.” The two share a lighthearted spat before exchanging “I love you’s” and heading out to battle together. “It was just like when I’m at home, trying to tell her to do anything, she’s like, ‘Pfft, no, I’ll do it my way.’ And power to her, good on her, because she did an incredible job,” the Star Trek star told Marvel.com in an interview published Saturday, July 9.

India may have been cast opposite her real-life dad — who is also an executive producer on the film — but she still had to audition for the role like anyone else. Pataky, 45, helped the budding actress film an audition tape at home before sending it to director Taika Waititi.

“I love the ownership the kids have in moments like that,” Hemsworth explained on Saturday. “It’s a good reminder, all of it, for all of us just to stay true to who you are and not get caught up in the self-importance of it all. [Kids] really bring you back to Earth and ground the whole experience.”

After impressing Waititi, 46, India’s involvement eventually led to the Marvel movie becoming an entire family affair. Pataky appears as a wolf woman who Thor kisses in a flashback sequence. Tristan and Sasha, for their part, also make cameos.

While Love and Thunder leaves room for future screen time from the Hemsworth brood, the Ghostbusters actor explained that it was all a “one-off” experience.

“I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors,” he told Good Day DC prior to the film’s premiere. “It was just a special experience we all had and they loved it. They had a great time.”

