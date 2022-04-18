Talk about (literal) girl power! Natalie Portman hammers her way onto the screen in the debut trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, giving fans their first glimpse at the first female version of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The upcoming film’s teaser, which dropped on Monday, April 18, features Chris Hemsworth reprising his role as the hammering hero — and falling for astrophysicist Jane Foster (Portman). As Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine” blasts in the background, Thor attempts to find himself — and in doing so, comes face to face with Foster, who is now sporting a silver mask and wielding her own metallic hammer.

While the Black Swan actress, 40, appeared in the first two films in the Thor franchise, she never appeared as a superhero herself. (Portman was not in Thor: Ragnorak nor any of the Avengers films.) The Thor: Love and Thunder trailer marks the first time the New York native is on screen in her superhero persona.

Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill (Star-Lord) is also in the trailer for the fourth Thor film, providing some comic relief with his fellow Chris, 38. “You ever feel lost? Just look into the eyes of the people that you love,” Quill advises Thor, while the hammering hero jokingly ensures that he is the only one in Star-Lord’s line of vision.

The Where The Heart Is star noted that the training she endured for the iconic role “definitely helps you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move. You walk differently; you feel different.”

She elaborated, “I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life.”

The Parks and Recreation alum, 42, for his part, joked about Hemsworth’s own training regimen — and his muscular build — for the film.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that,” Pratt commented on one of Hemworth’s Instagram photos in November 2020. “So I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi, will debut in theaters on July 8.

