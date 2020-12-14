Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord, is revealed to be both bisexual and polyamorous in a new Marvel comic.

In a Guardians of the Galaxy issue titled “I Shall Make You a Star-Lord,” Peter Quill spends nearly 150 years on a planet called Morinus. He is accompanied by a male and a female humanoid named Mors and Aradia, respectively. At some point, the trio enter a polyamorous relationship and are even shown embracing while bathing together in a ceremonial temple.

“It’s been over a decade,” the superhero says to the two humanoids, per Entertainment Weekly. “Time to accept the truth … Morinus is my home. You’re my home. Thanks for accepting me, guys.”

The issue, which is written by Al Ewing, sparked shock and support from fans. “oh… when did star lord become bi???” one fan asked via Twitter, while another wrote, “Star lord has big bi energy so I’m glad he’s being confirmed.”

A third person noted that they’re “going to bed happy, knowing that Star Lord is canonically bi now,” as another individual admitted they are “so happy” with the news.

While it’s not certain whether Quill’s sexual preferences will be included in a future Guardians of the Galaxy film installment, The Umbrella Academy’s Elliot Page previously accused Pratt of attending a church that is against the LGBTQ community.

“It has recently been suggested that I belong to a church which ‘hates a certain group of people’ and is ‘infamously anti-LGBTQ,’” the Parks and Recreation alum, 41, said on his Instagram Story in February 2019 of Hillsong Church. “Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.”

Marvel is slowly introducing LGBTQ characters onscreen. An upcoming film called The Eternals will include Marvel movies’ first openly gay character with Phastos, who is played by Brian Tyree Henry.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has expressed his desire for its films to showcase diversity across all walks of life. “You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther. We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” he told io9 in April 2019. “And that’s what we’ve been doing for a long time. And certainly, that’s what we’re focusing on going forward.”