Chris Pratt is not just like Us and wants to see less of his Thor: Love and Thunder costar Chris Hemsworth’s massive biceps. (Yes, less.)

The Australia native, 37, took to Instagram on Friday, November 20, to share a photo of himself flipping a massive tire in his backyard. He showed off his bulging arms and vascular chest while going shirtless during the intense workout.

“Cheat day today,” he captioned the post. “Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy.”

In the comments section, the Parks and Recreation alum, 41, hilariously begged Hemsworth to cut back on working out so that he does not have to get in shape too.

“Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that,” Pratt wrote. “So I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks.”

The Jurassic World star was not the only celebrity who was awestruck by the Home and Away alum’s muscles. Jason Momoa and Ruby Rose both called him a “beast,” while Ken Jeong commented, “Jesus.” Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, meanwhile, quipped, “I’m scared.”

Hemsworth has been hitting the gym for many years, in part to stay fit for any characters that he may be asked to play.

“He’ll read the description and come up with how he wants to look for the role,” the actor’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, told British GQ in March. “It’s almost more the look than performance. If he looks the part, we’ve done our job. It’s not like he’s competing as an athlete.”

Over time, Hemsworth became such a familiar face in the fitness world that he decided to launch his own app named Centr, which is “designed to make you sweat harder, lift heavier, stretch longer, box another round, even turn down the volume in your head,” according to a 2019 press release.

In addition to regularly exercising, the Marvel star sticks to a clean, protein-rich diet.

“Chris’ day always starts with a large green shake made up of 5 to 6 different types of leafy greens and vegetables, low-glycemic fruits, nuts, seeds, fats and small amounts of sea salt to aid in electrolyte balance, nerve transmission and glucose metabolism,” his chef, Sergio Perera, told Men’s Health U.K. in 2019. “The protein source is preferably a mix of rice, hemp and pea protein, which has proven to be a much better option for him.”

Hemsworth also “eats a bit more red meat than usual” when he wants to pack on more muscle, according to Perera, who noted that the movie star “limits it to daytime as it requires more energy to digest.”