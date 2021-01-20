Suns out, guns out! Chris Hemsworth showed off his toned physique while on vacation in Australia with wife Elsa Pataky and their children.

The actor, 37, shared several photos from the trip via Instagram on Tuesday, January 19, revealing that the getaway was a last hoorah before he heads off to work.

“Great to get away for a few days to @visitlordhoweisland before starting on #thorloveandthunder this week!” he wrote in the caption.

Hemsworth shared several photos, including a few of himself and Pataky, 44, posing in their bathing suits with India, 8, and Sasha, 6, with their arms around each of their parents’ waists. The Extraction star’s abs and biceps were on full display as he posed with his family. Another photo, shared by the actor, showcased his wife’s strength as she curled her bicep while standing beside him.

Pataky shared her own photos from their adventure Down Under. “So great to come back to this amazing paradise!” she captioned the photo series. The model included several snaps of her kids playing in tide pools and herself posing with friends and, of course, her beau.

The family previously visited Lord Howe Island in October 2020. Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, who moved back to their native Australia amid the pandemic, were in attendance according to an Instagram slideshow posted at the time. Chris, who serves as a tourism ambassador for his homeland, wrote, “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home.”

Chris, Liam, Pataky and the rest of their family spent their time surfing, fishing and splashing around in the water. They documented much of the trip for social media.

Vacations like these are a dime a dozen these days. Like much of the world, the Men in Black: International star has been spending more time at home through much of the coronavirus pandemic. He opened up about homeschooling his kids in April 2020, admitting that he struggled. “I’m trying,” he said during a virtual appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “I’m failing miserably. It’s sort of four or five hours of negotiation and bribery and then 20 minutes of actual work, if that.”

He went on to say, “Everything’s changed since I was in school. I was talking to the teacher about it. Adding, subtracting [and] so on, it’s not quite as straightforward now. There’s all these new little tricks and so on, which I don’t understand.”

Luckily, the Hemsworths got a little break from school and other responsibilities during their family vacation. Scroll through to see more from the trip.