Don’t upset the God of Thunder! Chris Hemsworth’s personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that an opportunity to appear on The Bachelor nearly cost him his job.

During a recent appearance on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Zocchi explained that he was previously asked to be the Bachelor on the Australian version of the dating show. However, the Bad Times at the El Royale actor, 37, apparently gave him an ultimatum.

“I actually did get it, but I said no,” Zocchi explained. “I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, ‘If you go on The Bachelor, I will fire you!’”

Now, Zocchi is off the market for the first time in 13 years. “I have finally gone and got myself a girlfriend. It took a pandemic! She’s a Swedish backpacker,” he shared.

Though Hemsworth has been training with Zocchi for the last several years, the pair have known each other since childhood. “I met Chris in primary school. He was in the year above me and we started hanging out when I was in grade 2 or 3. Then we went to the same high school,” Zocchi told Australian Men’s Health in its March 2020 issue. “I was an amateur fighter when I was at school and Chris used to come down to the gym and watch me spar.”

The A-List Diet & Fitness Plan author continued, “After a while, we started training together. I’d be like, ‘Oh, mate, you should jump in the ring!’ Because he always wanted to. But even back then he was like, ‘Oh, mate, I can’t ruin my face — I want to get into acting.’”

Getting Hemsworth’s physique to superhero standard takes a lot of work, but Zocchi has noted how the Thor: Ragnarok star likes to give it his all during his workouts. “Because he is so competitive, I’ll go do my pull-ups, my push-ups and [the] next minute, he’s behind me doing more than me,” the fitness expert said in a blog post via Hemsworth’s Centr brand. “He is very competitive and that is how I kind of trick him into doing things.”

Beyond getting in proper exercise, Hemsworth also makes sure he’s incorporating the right foods into his diet. In September 2019, the Australia native’s chef, Sergio Perera, revealed what the actor typically eats in a day.

“Chris’ day always starts with a large green shake made up of 5-6 different types of leafy greens and vegetables, low-glycemic fruits, nuts, seeds, fats and small amounts of sea salt to aid in electrolyte balance, nerve transmission and glucose metabolism,” Perera told Men’s Health U.K. at the time. “The protein source is preferably a mix of rice, hemp and pea protein, which has proven to be a much better option for him.”

Perera also revealed that the Avengers: Endgame actor tends to eat “a bit more red meat than usual, but limits it to daytime as it requires more energy to digest.” If he decides to train in the evening, Hemsworth “may have a lamb chop after his workout.”