Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have no problem mixing business with pleasure.

Hemsworth told E! News that filming his latest blockbuster, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, with Pataky allowed them to enjoy some time together away from their three children, India, 12, and twins Sasha and Tristan, 10.

“It’s kinda like date night for us because we have three kids,” Hemsworth said at the Cannes Film Festival, where Furiosa had its world premiere on Wednesday, May 15. “Going to work together is when we get some alone time.”

In the movie, Hemsworth, 40, plays warlord Dementus opposite Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa, the role first played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

According to E! News, Pataky plays two different characters in the prequel, so she and Hemsworth “spent a lot of time” together on set, the actor said.

Fast & Furious star Pataky, 47, previously had a cameo in Hemsworth’s Marvel blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The couple wed in December 2010, before welcoming India in 2012 and twin boys Sasha and Tristan in 2014.

Last July, Hemsworth marked Spanish-born Pataky’s 47th birthday with a touching tribute on Instagram. He shared several pictures and videos of the celebrations, which included no less than three cakes.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, love you always, here’s to many more 😘😘😘@elsapataky,” he captioned the post.

In Furiosa, which hits theaters on May 24, a young Furiosa is “snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers” and “falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus,” played by Hemsworth, per the plot description.

“Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home,” the description reads.

Hemsworth has previously described his character as a “pretty horrible individual.”

“Through the whole film, we kept coming back to, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’ It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else,” Hemsworth told Empire magazine in March.