Chris Pratt ‘Devastated’ Over the Death of Stunt Double

Chris Pratt is mourning the death of his former stunt double, Tony McFarr.

McFarr died on Monday, May 13, at age 47, at his home outside of Orlando, Florida, TMZ reported on Wednesday, May 16.

The stuntman was Pratt’s stunt double on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, two Jurassic World movies and 2016’s Passengers.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double. We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness,” Pratt, 44, wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, May 16.

The Garfield Movie star also recalled working with McFarr on the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie, calling his stunt double a “gentleman and professional.”

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again. He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional,” Pratt wrote.

“He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter,” the post concluded.

Pratt also posted several photos of him and McFarr on various movie sets including the Jurassic World franchise to his Instagram Stories.

McFarr’s mother, Donna, told TMZ that her son’s death was unexpected. The exact circumstances of his death are not yet known.

As well as working with Pratt on Jurassic World and Guardians, McFarr’s stunt credits include blockbusters such as Ant-Man and the Wasp, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Captain America: Civil War, per IMDb.

