Chrissy Metz wants to clear the air. After Twitter started buzzing about rumors that she called Alison Brie a “bitch” at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, the This Is Us star opened up to Us Weekly exclusively.

“It’s unfortunate people want to say stuff that they don’t know is true or not. Alison and I obviously are friends,” Metz, 38, told Us during the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6. “She knows that I would never say something like that.”

The Emmy nominee noted that the Glow actress, 36, is “somebody that I really revere” and revealed that they had “already texted about” the headline-making confusion.

“It’s kind of terrible. So I’m glad that … I mean, I know the truth,” Metz told Us. “If you actually listen to the video, I don’t say anything. It’s actually not me speaking about that, so it’s unfortunate.”

The rumors began after Metz’s interview on the Globes’ Facebook Live pre-show. When asked to introduce an upcoming chat with Brie, Metz was heard saying on a hot mic what several Twitter users thought sounded like, “She’s such a bitch.”

Shortly after, the Florida native took to Twitter to dispel the speculation. “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone!” she tweeted. “I sure hope she knows my heart.”

Brie also took to social media, writing on her Instagram Stories, “Nothing but love for @chrissymetz !! Rumors can’t keep us down.”

With reporting by Brody Brown

