Oops! Chrissy Metz turned heads when she made an off-the-cuff remark about Alison Brie on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6.

After wrapping up her appearance on the Globes’ official Facebook Live pre-show, the This Is Us star, 38, was asked to introduce an upcoming interview with the Glow actress, 36, who was standing on the opposite side of the carpet.

As the camera panned over to Brie, Metz’s microphone was still on and several Twitter users thought they heard her say, “She’s such a bitch.” However, Metz later tweeted, “I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone! I sure hope she knows my heart.”

Here’s Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a “bitch,” not knowing her mic is still on. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YfkPJhcwI4 — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 7, 2019

Before the clarification, viewers took to Twitter to react to Metz’s rumored comment. “I was calmly watching the #GoldenGlobes FB pre show when Chrissy Metz clearly called Allison [sic] Brie a bitch on a hot-mic transition and was SHOOK. It’s #TheJinx all over again,” one person tweeted.

A second tweeter wrote, “Chrissy Metz calling Alison Brie a bitch is everything I love about award shows,” while another viewer quipped, “The Globes have already peaked.”

A year earlier, Metz was all smiles while posing with Brie on the red carpet at the SAG Awards.

The Community alum received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination this year for best actress in a TV musical or comedy for Glow. Meanwhile, Metz and This Is Us were snubbed this time around, though the NBC drama was a Globes favorite in previous years.

