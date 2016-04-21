How is this possible?! Chrissy Teigen supported John Legend when he won the Oscar for Best Original Song for "Glory" from Selma — but that doesn't mean she's actually watched the film. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model surprised even Kanye West when she made the revelation during an episode of Kocktails With Khloé that aired on Wednesday, April 20.

"I've never seen Selma, and that's the one that he won the Oscar for. I still got to see it," Teigen, 30, said while chatting with Khloé Kardashian, West and Kim Kardashian.

"Wow!" West, 38, chimed in. "If that had been me I would be, like, 'How have you never seen Selma?' [I would call Kim's] sisters up, like, 'Can you please talk my wife into doing wife-like things? I won a f–king Oscar! Can you watch the movie?'"

Teigen might not have seen the flick, but she still is very proud of her husband. In January 2015, she cried when Legend, 37, and Common — who cowrote "Glory" — won for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. Her reaction went viral and was turned into a hilarious meme.

"Sorry I don't practice my cry face OK," Teigen tweeted at the time. "It's been 5 minutes and I'm a meme." Teigen and Legend also re-created her face for a funny Instagram snapshot.

Teigen may still be too busy for a movie night, though. The couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Luna, on April 14.

