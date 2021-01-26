Revenge's Christa B. Allen Accuses Costars of Bullying After Reunion Snub

Has a feud been brewing? Revenge alum Christa B. Allen said she’s been a victim of “bullying” after being left off of the list for the show’s upcoming reunion.

The 13 Going On 30 star, 29, addressed the virtual event in a shady Instagram post on Monday, January 25, posting an old photo of costars Emily VanCamp and Ashley Madekwe. “I’m getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th,” Allen wrote. “Of course I would’ve loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited. If the entry fee for this reunion is a bit much during these tough times, feel free to come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free.99 🤍.”

Actress Christy Carlson Romano praised Allen’s post, commenting, “Oh snap! You are the bigger person!!! 🤗🤗.”

Madekwe, 37, gushed, “I love this image of us. Feels like yesterday that we were shooting this 💖.”

The ABC drama came to an end in May 2015 after four seasons. Earlier this month, it was announced that VanCamp, 34, and former costars Nick Wechsler, Josh Bowman and Barry Sloane are set to team up for a virtual event in February. While the reunion itself is free, fans are able to purchase one-on-one time with the men of Revenge for $80 or can drop $200 to play video games with either Bowman, 32, or Sloane, 39. A portion of the proceeds with benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Many fans were shocked to hear that Allen had been excluded from the group’s get together, but one social media user assumed the Ghosts of Girlfriends Past star brought it on herself. “Maybe that attitude is the reason why you weren’t invited 🤷🏻‍♀️,” the person commented. Allen was quick to fire back, replying, “If standing up to bullying is wrong, I don’t want to be right.”

Madeleine Stowe, who played Allen’s mother on Revenge and is also not listed as part of the reunion, seemingly took her on-screen daughter’s side in the drama. “You’re such a smart woman. I’ll have to get a Tik Tok just to watch you live.😘😘😘😘,” the Golden Globe nominee, 62, commented.

Stowe doubled down on her support for the California native in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, January 26, praising Allen’s “strong moral compass” and kind demeanor.

“I’d like Revenge fans (and everyone else) to know some of the ways I know @christaallen. She has a work ethic that I marveled at every single day she came to set,” Stowe wrote. “In all workplaces, we have days that can be great and others that are frustrating. But when I asked Christa about this you know what her response was? ‘I love my job.’ And she said it in the most guileless, loving way. … She is a discreet person who never complained or poured out the personal challenges any human being faces. She was affectionate and beloved by the crew and respectful to everyone.”

The 12 Monkeys actress continued: “I saw her endure some things at 18 years of age that would bring a weaker person to their knees, but she has such inner dignity that she gracefully kept moving. And most importantly, I’ve had the privilege of seeing what she’s capable of — and feel certain that the moment will come when you’ll see it, too. … Also, ps. If Christa gives suggestions, they’re bang on accurate. I trust her and love her dearly. We had a great group, but Christa’s special to me — like the daughter who’s a trusted friend.”