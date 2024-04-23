Two decades after its theatrical release, 13 Going on 30 is still flirty and thriving.

Directed by Gary Winick, the romantic comedy originally hit theaters on April 23, 2004. The film followed Jenna Rink (Christa Belle), an unpopular 13-year-old girl tired of the social strictures of junior high and her inability to find a boyfriend. When she wakes up one day as her 30-year-old self (Jennifer Garner), a fabulous fashion editor working at the iconic Poise magazine, she quickly realizes adulthood isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, and enlists the help of her childhood best friend, Matt (Mark Ruffalo), to help set things right.

13 Going on 30 became an instant coming-of-age classic, and still ranks high in the pop culture zeitgeist of nostalgic early 2000s films. Garner and Ruffalo’s star power (and chemistry) are undoubtedly partially to thank for the movie’s lasting power, but it’s Belle’s performance as a young Jenna that helped viewers relate to the gruesome anxieties of being a 13-year-old just trying to fit in.

In celebration of the film’s 20th anniversary, Belle — who portrayed the tween version of Garner’s Jenna but is now in her 30s herself — exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about what it’s like to watch the movie as an adult, and why she thinks it still resonates with viewers today.

Related: ‘13 Going on 30’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Thirty, flirty and thriving! Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have remained firmly in the spotlight since starring in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, but even the most diehard fans might need an update on other members of the cast. The Alias alum played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who traveled to the […]

“I think everyone can relate to Jenna’s feelings of awkwardness, of not being cool enough, of not fitting in,” she told Us. “And then with the help of a little magic she comes to the realization that the best version of her is inside her all along.”

Belle also believes there is a timelessness to 13 Going on 30 told through the lens of Jenna’s job as a fashion editor, which feels relatable to the content creators, vloggers and influencers of the past decade.

As for her experience in the film itself, Belle told Us that there wasn’t a “single part” of playing Jenna she didn’t love — despite her first real-life kiss happening on screen with Sean Marquette, who played a younger Ruffalo.

“From the kindness and integrity of all of the cast and crew to the sweet story, to the Thriller dance and incredible music and clothing, to my first time eating steak and lobster on a movie set,” she told Us, adding, “It was ALL formative and positive!”

Belle is even older now than Garner’s grown-up Jenna — and still holds a place for 13 Going on 30 in her heart two decades later. For her 30th birthday, Belle celebrated by donning a (faux) version of Jenna’s iconic party dress from the movie, which quickly went viral on social media. (You can find your own version online for $20, she says, “Just Google it!”)

Here’s to all the fellow millennials who are thirty, flirty and thriving after surviving the throws of junior high. Keep scrolling for everything Belle had to say about 13 Going on 30 in celebration of the 20-year anniversary:

Us Weekly: Looking back on 13 Going on 30 now as someone in her 30s, what resonates the most with you?

Christa Belle: It’s interesting to me that what Jenna wanted more than anything was to be an editor — as so many young people now want to be influencers, vloggers, YouTubers, etc. As we witness the decline of written publications and the rising prevalence of social media, digital creators are a new kind of editor. I think this is part of the reason the film still resonates so strongly with audiences!

Us: What is your best memory from shooting the movie?

Belle: There wasn’t a single part of this experience I didn’t love. From the kindness and integrity of all of the cast and crew, to the sweet story, to the Thriller dance and incredible music and clothing, to my first time eating steak and lobster on a movie set — it was ALL formative and positive!

Us: What was it like working with Jennifer Garner?

Belle: Jennifer was a delight to work with. She treated me with such kindness and care always. I am grateful to have had such a wonderful experience with her so early on in my career as she has since remained a great example of a person with true character and integrity in Hollywood. The persona you see in Jennifer’s press is consistent with who she is in life, and I find that so refreshing.

Us: Did you work together on how to play two versions of the same character?

Belle: The entire film had already been made by the time I came on board — including my scenes. I was a recast and my parts were reshoots, so I was able to watch all of Jennifer’s part playing Jenna and create my part of the character based on that.

Us: What has your relationship been with Jennifer since doing the film?

Belle: She has always been so supportive!

Us: Has Jennifer ever given you any advice about the industry?

Belle: When we met when I was 11 years old, she gave me the advice to always keep a very active life outside of the industry. One cannot play true-to-life characters on screen living in the bubble of Hollywood; she recommended I have an active life outside of filmmaking. I believe she was right and I have committed to this ever since.

Us: You and Sean Marquette, who plays a young Mark Ruffalo, share a peck on the lips in the film. Was that really your first kiss?

Belle: It was, and I couldn’t have been more terrified. He was 15, I was 11, and I stressed about it from the moment I read the script to the moment I had to jump out of that closet.

Us: Would you be open to a 13 Going on 30 sequel now that you are the adult?

Belle: Absolutely! It’s clear the demand is there and it is the greatest pleasure of my life to give audiences what they want. There is a 13 Going on 30 musical — but at this point I’ve been told they are exclusively using an English cast.

Us: What was the casting process like? You were the perfect young Jen!

Belle: Thank you so much! It was an intense process that took place over many weeks. I received so much support and guidance from the casting directors and the studio and I will forever be grateful to them for that!

Us: Tell Us the story behind obtaining the flawless lookalike version of Jenna’s iconic party dress.

Belle: It is not the original, it’s a knockoff and I’m not sure where the original is. Can someone please find it? Why doesn’t Versace create an entire throwback collection? I have so many questions! Anyone can buy the knockoff for about $20, just Google it.