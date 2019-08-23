



Christina Hendricks has had a lot of roles, but none of them have been more surprising than the hand on the American Beauty poster.

The Mad Men star, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday, August 22, with a shocking fun fact: She used to work as a hand model. If the actress’ past side gig wasn’t surprising enough, the six-time Emmy nominee also revealed that one of her previous jobs was as the rose-holding hand on the poster of 1999’s American Beauty.

“Fun fact…. wait for it…I used to be a model and sometimes a hand model….” Hendricks wrote.

However, Hendricks wasn’t the only model in the shot. The red-headed beauty admitted that the American Beauty poster, which features a hand holding a rose against a bare stomach, used another model for the torso.

“T]his is my hand and another model’s stomach….proud to be a part if this film in ANY WAY!!! #americanbeauty,” she wrote. The film, which took home five Academy Awards in 2000, will celebrate its 20th anniversary in September.

After Hendricks’ confession, many stars expressed their shock at the never-known fact.

“Wait…. What!?” Busy Philipps commented.

Whitney Cummings added, “This is blowing my mind.”

“IM SHOOK!!!!!!” Elle Fanning wrote.

Even Hendricks’ former Mad Men co-stars were surprised to learn about her former profession.

“This is important. How come I didn’t know this?” January Jones wrote.

Alison Brie simply added, “WHOA.”

Working as a hand model isn’t the only little-known fact Hendricks has revealed in recent years. In 2018, Hendricks told Us Weekly about 25 things people didn’t know about her. Something we learned? That she has a past as a classically trained dancer.

“I trained as a ballet dancer from ages 9 to 19,” she said.

The Good Girls star also confessed why fans will likely never see her swimming underwater. “I’m afraid of putting my face under water so I only doggy-paddle when I swim,” she told Us.

As for another uncommon side job she could have, Hendricks dished on her love for botany.

“I’ve always wanted my own flower shop. How wonderful to be surrounded by flowers every day!” she said.

