Christina Ricci’s appearance on Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis paid off in more ways than one.

In an exclusive interview, the Yellowjackets star, 43, dished on enlisting the help of famed interior designer Jeff Lewis to renovate the kitchen and primary bathroom of a previous home she was hoping to offload.

“When I was in my twenties, I lived with my sister here in Los Angeles, and pretty much all we would do on the weekends was watch Flipping Out marathons,” Ricci tells Us about the Bravo series, in which Lewis, 53, starred in from 2007 to 2018. “We absolutely loved Jeff and the show.”

Ricci had another motive for letting Lewis, his team and cameras into her property to document the renovation process for the Amazon Freevee series. “When I was approached to do this, I was really excited,” she shares. “I also needed a few rooms in my house redone, so it seemed like a win-win.”

After spending “years of [her] life” watching the no-nonsense TV personality, Ricci knew what to expect when it came to working with Lewis. “[With] Jeff, what you see on TV is really what you get — he was so fun and it was just great,” she continues. “I felt like some weird fan that was living their dreams.”

Though Lewis and his team managed to squeeze in some jokes at Ricci’s expense (designer Megan Weaver quipped that a dead fish remaining in a with other living fish at the actress’ home reminded her of Yellowjackets), the actress “was really happy with the results.”

So much so, that Ricci — who describes her personal decorating style as “girly” and “modern” — has called on the interior designer to revamp the rest of the property. “Jeff and I basically ended up partnering on doing the entirety of my house,” the Wednesday star tells Us. “And then we’re going to look for future opportunities to flip houses together.”

Though the pair are teaming up off camera — for now — Ricci isn’t opposed to filming the dynamic duo’s future venture. “There’s no concrete plans, but I had a lot of fun doing it with him on camera,” she shares. “I think it’d be really fun for us to have our own TV show.”

She plans to let her heart lead the way when it comes to putting her personal touch on upcoming properties, too. “I don’t have the terminology,” Ricci adds. “I have all the feelings though.”

The season 2 finale of Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis premieres Wednesday, January 31, on Amazon Freevee.