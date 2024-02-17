Christina Ricci has been a showbiz sweetheart for more than three decades — and she shows no signs of slowing down.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Yellowjackets star, 44, opened up about her legendary career, which includes making her film debut in Mermaids. “I loved it so much,” Ricci told Us of the 1990 film. “It was my first time working on location [and] we lived in this beautiful hotel in Cambridge.”

Ricci was just nine years old when she starred as the curious Kate Flax in the dramedy alongside Cher, Winona Ryder and Bob Hoskins. “I spent my days hiding from my tutor in Cher’s and in Winona’s trailer – they were both so cool,” she continued. “I learned so much on set, and Bob Hoskins was amazing. It was just a really incredibly fun experience.”

The former teen idol has starred in countless iconic ‘90s films since then — including Casper, Now and Then, and The Addams Family — but there’s one she would jump to revisit if given the chance: 1998’s The Opposite of Sex.

“It was one of the indies I did that sort of led to me having an adult career and the movie’s so funny,” the Sleepy Hollow star — who filmed the 1998 rom-com when she was 17 years old — shared. “[Dedee] was so unique and fun to play, and I’d love to revisit that character and that world.”

“I think that would be really incredible,” she continued, “and I think it’s timely.”

Though Ricci is staying tight-lipped on whether she’ll return for season 2 of Wednesday — “I don’t think there’s any official word yet [so] I can’t really say anything about anything” — she was more open about the third season of Yellowjackets.

“I feel like what happened with Natalie at the end of season two has to be incredibly devastating for Misty,” Ricci said. (In the season 2 finale, Ricci’s Misty accidentally injects Juliette Lewis‘ Natalie with phenobarbital, resulting in her shocking death.) “I think the question is, how [does] everybody deal with grief and trauma differently, and how does this character deal with it?”

Ricci makes it clear it’s futile to throw ideas around on where Misty’s story will go since ultimately, the decision is in the hands of the show’s writers. “It’s pointless for me to even try to plan or make decisions because they will decide how this character reacts to this,” she said. “Then I have to figure out as an actress how to make that work and ground it in reality and emotion.”

Meanwhile, Ricci — who recently appeared on Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis — is looking forward to her next big project: Guns Up, which she filmed with Kevin James before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. “Kevin ended up being probably one of my favorite people to work with of all time,” she told Us. “It was really fun and there was a lot of action in it [so] I’m excited to see how that turns out.”