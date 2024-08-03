Christine Lakin says she almost had a role in Netflix’s Fuller House — that is, until her past came back to haunt her.

While appearing on the Friday, August 2 episode of the “How Rude, Tanneritos!” podcast, Lakin revealed that things were in motion for her to appear on the Full House reboot after she was approached by Jeff Franklin, the show’s creator. However, things took a turn when, just days before the table read, she was told “something happened” and “they’re not going to need you anymore.”

Lakin says she did not receive any further explanation, but she speculated that a video she made several years prior poking fun at Candace Cameron Bure’s brother, Kirk Cameron, may have rubbed some people the wrong way. (Cameron Bure played one of the lead characters, D.J. Tanner, on the original sitcom, reprising her role in the follow-up.)

“Seven years before [Fuller House], I participated in a Funny or Die video … and at the time, Cameron had said some public things about the LGBTQ community,” she explained. “I didn’t think I thought those were potentially very damaging to the LGBTQ community. And I was asked to participate with a bunch of other former child actors in this satirical video, sort of calling out these statements. It was funny. Listen, it was a satire, you know?”

In 2012, Kirk found himself in hot water with gay rights groups after calling homosexuality “unnatural” and declaring same-sex marriages “detrimental” during a CNN interview. In response, Lakin and various notable child actors from the ‘80s and ‘90s participated in a satirical response video for Funny or Die where they playfully chastised Kirk for his comments.

“All I can think of is that it created some bad blood,” Lakin said. “And seven years later, I was not, my presence was not wanted. That’s maybe what I think.”

Lakin shared that the role ultimately went to her friend and fellow actress Virginia Williams, who appeared in recurring and guest roles for seasons 2 through 5.

“She was great. And I mean, it was a bummer for me. It really was,” she shared. “I would have loved to have done that.”

Full House aired on ABC for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Netlfix rebooted the series as Fuller House, which ran for five seasons from 2016 to 2020.