The late Christopher Reeve’s son Will Reeve will reportedly make a cameo in the upcoming Superman movie.

Will, 32, who’s an ABC News correspondent, was spotted filming a scene of the movie, per a local news outlet in Cleveland. Will is reportedly set to play a TV news reporter in the film.

The outlet reported that Will “received a hug from director James Gunn and a round of applause from cast and crew members on set” after finishing his scene.

Will’s involvement in the Superman movie is fitting, considering his father portrayed the iconic superhero for several years.

Christopher played the titular character in 1978’s Superman: The Movie and reprised his role for three sequels between 1980 and 1987, including, Superman II, Superman III and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.

Less than a decade later, Christopher fell off a horse and was left quadriplegic. The emotional documentary titled Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which debuted at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, chronicled how his life changed after the accident, including his death of heart failure in October 2004. He was 52 at the time.

Christopher is survived by daughter Alexandra and son Matthew, whom he shared with ex-wife Gae Exton, and Will, whom he shared with wife Dana Reeve. (Dana died of lung cancer in 2006.) All three of his children appeared in the documentary.

The new Superman movie was announced in January 2023, on the heels of the news that Henry Cavill would not be playing the titular character.

“I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill, 41, wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

Months later, it was announced by DCU that David Corenswet would be portraying the superhero.

While the plot has remained under wraps, cochair of DC Studios Safran said Superman would not be an “origin story.”

“It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2023. “He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks that kindness is old-fashioned.”

Superman is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.