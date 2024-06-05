Cliques have become a hot topic on season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars — and things only seem to be getting more dramatic as the queens start to rack up more wins.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the Friday, June 7, episode, Anjeria confronts the possibility that her fellow queens are forming secret alliances.

“OK, the first time being cut off was cute. I understood it, I was the front-runner, I get it,” she says in a confessional interview. “But the second time? Bitch, this feels personal. It got me all in my feelings. That wasn’t supposed to happen.”

In the werk room, Anjeria admits to her costars that getting cut off from winning a Beautiful Benefactress badge hurt her feelings.

“If I’m being honest, this one actually does sting a lot,” she explains. “I feel like, ‘Damn, girl, like everybody just gonna cut me every week.’”

Roxxxy tries to tell her that her and Vanjie’s decision to cut her off “wasn’t anything personal,” but Anjeria doesn’t buy it.

“It don’t even feel fair to me,” she tells the group. “I don’t even feel like I’m the front-runner like that.”

Related: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars: Where Are They Now? They put the bass in their walk! RuPaul’s Drag Race introduced drag to a mainstream audience in 2009, but the art form has thrived in the LGBTQ community for decades. RuPaul — whose drag persona skyrocketed him to fame in the ’90s — told Us Weekly in 2012 that his idea for the unconventional series was […]

In another confessional interview, Anjeria admits that she’s suspicious of her castmates.

“There’s a lot of explanation being handed out, but what it all sounds like to me is, ‘Let me cut you so I don’t have to cut my friend,’” she tells the camera. “You wanna call it an alliance? Call it what you wanna, bitch, but the girls are definitely playing the game, bitch, and it’s working out in their favor.”

While Anjeria is concerned about the formation of alliances, Shannel is still struggling to understand the math involved in choosing people to receive Beautiful Benefactress badges.

“So far in this competition, I think I’ve been trying to be aware of everything that’s going on around me, and at this point, I realize that I cannot keep up with these bitches and their mathematical strategy of how this game is working,” she explains. “Girl, I don’t know! Can I just get my first badge?”

Related: Which TV Shows Have the Most Emmy Wins? A Breakdown By the Numbers For the love of television! The Primetime Emmy Awards honor the best and most beloved series from year to year — but which shows have won the most trophies? Game of Thrones, Saturday Night Live, Frasier, The Simpsons and more series have captivated both audiences and voters’ attention over the years — and they have […]

Shannel goes on to say that she’s just interested in earning some cash for her charity. In a first for All Stars, the winner of the season will win $200,000 for a charity of their choice, while winners of individual challenges can win up to $10,000.

“I wanna win money for my charity, that’s what I really want,” Shannel says. “As far as all this drama about cliques and alliances, I don’t care. I just don’t care.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars drop Fridays on Paramount+.