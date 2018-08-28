CMA Awards 2018 Nominees Announced: Full List

Chris Stapleton is on top! Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan and Sugarland appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 28, to announce the nominees for the 52nd Country Music Association Awards! Stapleton lead the list with five nominations including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.
He also earned a nod for Entertainer of the Year along with four other men – Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. Carrie Underwood, who will be cohosting the show with Brad Paisley for the 11th year, also landed two nods.
See the full nominations list:
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos,” Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl,” Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris (feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
The CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET.
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!