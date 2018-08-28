CMA Awards 2018 Nominees Announced: Full List

Chris Stapleton is on top! Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan and Sugarland appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 28, to announce the nominees for the 52nd Country Music Association Awards! Stapleton lead the list with five nominations including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.

He also earned a nod for Entertainer of the Year along with four other men – Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. Carrie Underwood, who will be cohosting the show with Brad Paisley for the 11th year, also landed two nods.

See the full nominations list:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Body Like a Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Broken Halos,” Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson

“Drunk Girl,” Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson

“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Album of the Year

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

Graffiti U, Keith Urban

Life Changes, Thomas Rhett

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Musical Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris (feat. Vince Gill)

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)

“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)

“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

The CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

