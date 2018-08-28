CMAs 2018

CMA Awards 2018 Nominees Announced: Full List

By
CMA Awards 2018 Nominees Announced: Full List
Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton perform onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Chris Stapleton is on top! Dan + Shay, Luke Bryan and Sugarland appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, August 28, to announce the nominees for the 52nd Country Music Association Awards! Stapleton lead the list with five nominations including Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year.

He also earned a nod for Entertainer of the Year along with four other men – Bryan, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. Carrie Underwood, who will be cohosting the show with Brad Paisley for the 11th year, also landed two nods.

See the full nominations list:

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland

New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young

Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year
“Body Like a Back Road,” Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
“Broken Halos,” Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Brandon Kinney, Jeff Middleton, Josh Thompson
“Drunk Girl,” Scooter Carusoe, Tom Douglas, Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers

Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris (feat. Vince Gill)
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean (feat. Miranda Lambert)
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy (with Kenny Chesney)
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland (featuring Taylor Swift)
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)

The CMA Awards air on ABC Wednesday, November 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!