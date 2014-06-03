All the action, before the real action! The 2014 Music Awards will be held Wednesday, June 4 in (where else?) Nashville. In the country music capital this week, Us Weekly Entertainment Director Ian Drew got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at where all of the stars are seated; plus, he spoke with performers Dierks Bentley and Hunter Hayes during rehearsals.

The seating arrangement reveals Lady Antebellum located right beside power couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Bentley told Us he is unaware of the arrangements until his "first soundcheck." The handsome country crooner added that "it would be great" to sit next to Snooki, though the Jersey Shore alum is not scheduled to attend.

Other music stars present at the show will include Luke Bryan, Eric Church, "golden couple" Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, Lionel Richie, and Hunter Hayes.

"It's one of the biggest parties of the week, if not, the year," Hayes told Us.

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars like Dax Shepard, (whose wife Kristen Bell is hosting the show) Kate Walsh, James Van Der Beek, and Brooklyn Decker will also attend.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of surprises," Bentley hinted to Us of what to expect from the annual awards show.

Watch here for an exclusive backstage look at the seating arrangement and the interviews! The 2014 CMT Awards Show will air live on Wednesday, June 4, at 8 p.m. EST.

