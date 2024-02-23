Cole Sprouse went for a walk down memory lane and dished that he’s still in contact with one of his famous on-screen dads.

“Adam [Sandler] and I talk every once in a while,” Sprouse, 31, revealed of his Baby Daddy costar during an interview with Men’s Heath on Monday, February 19.

The actor shared that the duo are planning to reunite and have a father-son reunion later this year.

“Actually, he’s coming to L.A. soon to shoot something that I’m going to go visit him on,” Sprouse continued, adding that the pair last saw each other in August 2019 when he attended the screening of one of Sandler’s movies.

“I saw him at the Uncut Gems premiere, and it was wonderful,” he gushed. “I hadn’t seen him for quite a long time, and we just sat and talked and had some drinks for an hour at the after-party.”

Sprouse went on to mention that he was surprised Sandler, 57, had time to spend with him, as there were a lot of other people there to support the Happy Gilmore star.

“[It] was so unnecessary, because it [was] his day — he really didn’t need to do that. But that’s just kind of the guy he is,” Sprouse explained. “He’s very grounded, and he’s always been that kind of dude, from what I recall.”

Sprouse was only six years old at the time he teamed up with Sandler for the 1999 cult classic. Despite being the only child on set, the Riverdale alum said he has nothing but good memories of the project.

“I look back with a lot of fondness,” he said, noting that it was roles like Big Daddy that helped him become the actor he is today.

“I’ve had an incredibly lucky — or privileged — run, especially on TV, and I’ve gotten to work with a lot of people that are far more experienced,” he acknowledged. “Probably the best thing to do, and I’m grateful that I did it in those situations, is just sit down, shut up, and listen. I had a lot of people hold my hand along the way, which was really nice, and if any of it is applicable, then I’ll use it moving forward.”

Over the years, Sprouse has been cast in a number of projects including, Friends, Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life, Five Feet Apart and most recently, Lisa Frankenstein, in which he plays “The Creature.” He also starred as Jughead Jones in The CW hit Riverdale, which wrapped up its seventh and final season last year.