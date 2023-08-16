After seven seasons on The CW, Riverdale has left its mark on TV by not being afraid to plot outside the box.

The teen drama, which is based on the iconic Archie Comics, initially focused on a group of friends who came together to uncover the dark secrets that existed within their town. Riverdale didn’t wait long, however, before unleashing unexpected story lines which included cults, killer board games and time travel.

Season 7 specifically raised eyebrows because of the show’s choice to return to the ‘50s for the majority of the show’s final season. After Bailey’s Comet caused utter destruction during season 6 , Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) took Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and everyone else to a different timeline as she attempted to revive their small town.

One month before the series finale premiered, Mädchen Amick confirmed that the final season will end in the past. “I don’t know if I should answer,” she told Decider in July 2023. “No, we don’t get out of the 1950s. So, I guess maybe that is a big spoiler. I will say you do experience the characters in different … dimensions, that you get to see a lot of closures that are outside of the 1950s. I can tease it that way. I think that’s saying enough.”

Scroll on to take a walk down memory lane of Riverdale‘s wildest story lines over the years: