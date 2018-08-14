Going from The Bachelorette to Bachelor in Paradise meant a major lifestyle change for Colton Underwood! In addition to getting over his breakup from Becca Kufrin, he also had to find a way to work out on the beach.

“We tried,” Colton, 26, told Us Weekly about his beach workout. “I gained 12 pounds during filming. Chips and guacamole straight to the hips.”

“It’s a big bro-session with the guys. For the girls too, a lot of hanging out and having fun,” the former NFL star continued. “We’re eating a lot of chips and a lot of guacamole and a lot of jicama. We got our tan on, we got after the chicken tacos. It was a lot of fun.”

While the vibe on Paradise is “different” than that of The Bachelorette, Colton wouldn’t call it “relaxed.”

“You see everybody building connections and you’re trying to build your own connections and just sort of, subconsciously, you want to keep up with the strongest couple there,” he explained. “What I learned is that everyone has their own tempo, everyone has their own pace. There shouldn’t be pressure in relationships.”

Colton has been opening up a bit more on Paradise, after showing his emotional side for the first time on The Bachelorette. During the After the Final Rose episode, he revealed that announcing on television that he was a virgin was extremely difficult for him. However, it’s only bettered the relationships in his life.

“I think people are starting to understand who I am. For the longest time, I really hid. I was ashamed of the man I was,” he told Us. “I think right now, they’re starting to see the real Colton for who he is, it’s been awesome. My family and friends have been super supportive through all this and it’s been great, just opening up about who I am.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

