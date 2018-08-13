Colton was hit with a wave of emotions when his ex Becca Kufrin showed up during the Monday, August 13, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Not Over It

Chris, Nick and Jordan confronted Colton when he returned from his date with Tia. Colton made it clear to the guys that he was exploring other options but not closed off to the idea of a romance with Tia. If the man said he was there to “figure things out” one time, he said it a million times. Colton also noted that he couldn’t just turn his feelings for Tia back on after being in love with Becca and pursuing her for two months.

Tia got annoyed with Colton when she realized he was flirting with Angela and just keeping her on the backburner for whenever he wanted her. Tia stood up for herself because she didn’t want to end up like Dean and Kristina. Colton told her he intended to talk to other women but he didn’t know what he wanted. Tia longed for Colton to be jealous of her kiss with Chris, but when he wasn’t, she’d had enough. She refused to stay in the situation because she knew she deserved something great and didn’t want to hold herself back anymore.

After Tia told Colton he was not receiving her rose (she gave hers to Chris after they reconnected), he struggled to bond with Angela. However, Colton got a last minute save from Bibiana.

The next day, Becca paid the women a visit to offer them advice, and Colton broke down crying when he found out the former Bachelorette was there. He admitted that he thought he was ready to move on, but seeing Becca made him realize he wasn’t. Colton revealed that he hid his feelings from Becca when they broke up, so he didn’t think he could stay composed talking to her, but Becca was on her way to chat with him when the episode ended.

Potential Wife Swap

Meanwhile, Kenny took Krystal on a wrestling date, although she’d been making out with Kevin the night before. Kenny got in the ring and showed off his moves, and the two later connected over their experiences on two-on-one dates.

Back at the beach, Kevin got tired of worrying about his relationship with Krystal and decided to pursue other women. He chatted with Astrid, whom he felt he was more compatible with, and before the night was done, they were kissing and holding hands.

War For the Roses

David warned Annaliese about Jordan, which made her anxious, but her nerves were calmed when Jordan arranged a nice dinner on the beach for the two of them. They kissed, and she gave him her rose later in the episode.

Though John was pursuing Kendall and the duo even shared a kiss, Joe and Kendall’s spark was too good to deny. They cracked up at each other’s jokes, and Kendall didn’t hesitate to give Joe her rose. As for John, he ended up with Angela’s rose.

Nick, failing to win Chelsea over despite his best efforts, and fan-favorite Wills unfortunately went home roseless.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

