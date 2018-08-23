Ben and Vivien Harmon are back. Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton, who played husband and wife in the first installment of American Horror Story, are set to appear in Apocalypse, multiple outlets report.

McDermott, 56, was spotted on Wednesday, August 22, filming outside the iconic home used in Murder House, and according to The Wrap, Britton, 51, will shoot her scenes on Friday, August 24. As previously reported, season 8 will be a crossover of Murder House and Coven.

In Murder House, Vivien was raped by Evan Peters’ Tate and gave birth to twins. One of the babies, Michael, lived but was a demon and was adopted by Jessica Lange’s Constance. The entire Harmon family was dead at the end of the season – including their daughter Violet, played by Taissa Farmiga – and their ghosts would forever remain in the house.

It has not yet been revealed who Britton and McDermott will play in the crossover season. This is Britton’s first time returning to the franchise since season 1, and McDermott briefly appeared in Asylum.

Apocalypse will feature many familiar faces. Sarah Paulson will be reprising both her Murder House character, Billie Dean Howard, and her Coven character, Cordelia, as well as play a mystery third character. Lange, who left after season 4, will also be making her long-awaited return as Constance.

The season will also star many of the witches from Coven: Farmiga as Zoe Benson, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Paulson as Cordelia Goode, Stevie Nicks as Stevie Nicks, Lily Rabe as Misty Day and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12, at 10 p.m. ET.

