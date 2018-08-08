The cast of Crazy Rich Asians are thankful to be a part of a movie representing Asian-Americans in Hollywood — and hopeful it will inspire a movement that brings about more films that feature representation.

“It’s such an honor to be a part of this. I feel so lucky to be a part of such a talented cast and crew of actors. We only can hope that this opens the door for different kinds of Asian-American stories, and stories from Asians who grew up in countries where they’re not the dominant culture, so they don’t see their faces reflected in pop culture,” Constance Wu — who plays the lead role of Rachel Chu — exclusively told Us Weekly at the film’s premiere on Tuesday, August 7.

“That means something when you see your face up there,” the Fresh Off the Boat star, 36, continued. “What we want to say with this movie is it means that your story matters.”

Costar Jimmy O. Yang, who plays Bernard Tai, shared the same sentiment. “It’s so special to see everybody from every part of this country, every part of the world be so excited about it. Not just Asian people, white people, black people, everyone. Even celebrities that are not Asian, Reese Witherspoon, Whoopi Goldberg, really getting behind us and retweeting everything,” he told Us at the event, held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. “It’s been an incredible experience, to be just even a part of it. It’s great.”

“Being an actor, even beyond being an actor, is having a movie that can make people feel like they’re a part of this world. This is a tiny aspect of it,” Harry Shum Jr. — who plays Charlie Wu — also told Us. “The fact that we can just shed a little bit of light and have some representation on the big screen is truly important.”

Crazy Rich Asians — a rom-com adapted from Kevin Kwan‘s novel of the same name — is the first movie to star an all-Asian cast since 1993’s Joy Luck Club. It will be released on Wednesday, August 15.

With reporting by Nicholas White

