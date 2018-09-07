Geoffrey Owens’ next gig awaits! The Cosby Show alum, who was recently shamed for working at Trader Joe’s, has accepted a job offer from Tyler Perry, Us Weekly confirms.

A source tells Us that Owens, 57, will have a recurring, 10-episode role on Perry’s hit show The Haves and the Have Nots. The OWN drama, which shoots in Atlanta, is currently in its sixth season.

The news comes just three days after the Diary of a Mad Black Woman star, 48, reached out to Owens on Twitter: “I’m about to start shooting OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.”

Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992, made headlines earlier this week when the Daily Mail published photos of him working behind a register at a grocery store in New Jersey. The customer who took the pictures, Karma Lawrence, later told Us that she felt “terrible for embarrassing him” and “did not” expect the images to go viral.

The actor spoke out during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 4, while proudly wearing his Trader Joe’s name tag.

“There is no job that’s better than another job,” he told Robin Roberts. “It might pay better, it might have better benefits, it might look better on a résumé and on paper — but actually, it’s not better. Every job is worthwhile and valuable.”

Perry was not the only celebrity who offered to help Owens. Nicki Minaj said on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio on Wednesday, September 5, that she plans to donate $25,000 to the “f–king legend.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!