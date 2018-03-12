Best birthday ever! Before tying the knot, Kendra Caldwell headed to Kentucky with her friends on her 19th birthday to shop for her wedding dress. However, she’s shocked when she gets a surprise visit from her fiancé, Joe Duggar, during the Monday, March 12, episode of Counting On.

After leaving the bridal shop, Kendra enters a restaurant to see Joe, as well as a fully decorated room. “I can’t believe you’re here! It’s so crazy,” Kendra, 19, tells her fiancé in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, while embracing him in a hug.

“I walked into the restaurant and saw Joe, I was just like, ‘What? No way!’” Kendra says in an interview with Joe. “This is the best birthday gift ever. Just to see you. I’ve been wanting to see him all day because it was my birthday. I love surprises!”

He then explains to her that he had to wake up at 4 in the morning to get a 6 a.m. flight. “It was definitely worth it all because I was able to surprise Kendra. It was real special for her,” he says.

As previously reported, the couple went on to tie the knot in September in Arkansas. “We’re so excited to be newlyweds now,” Joe said in a video message on the family’s website after their wedding. “We just want to thank all the fans for all your support and your encouragement to us. Y’all mean a lot.”

The couple exclusively revealed to Us in December that they are expecting their first baby — a boy! “During this season that we are celebrating the birth of Christ, we are so excited to share with you that we are expecting the gift of a child ourselves! Wow, it’s so exciting,” the pair told Us. “We’ve both always loved children and seen them as a real blessing from God. It’s so surreal to think of being parents and having our own little one. We cannot wait to see this new baby.”

The Duggar family continues to grow. Joy-Anna Duggar just gave birth to her first child with Austin Forsyth last month and Jinger Duggar announced she was also pregnant for the first time in January!

Counting On airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!