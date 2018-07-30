Finally allowed to kiss! Joseph and Kendra Duggar were so excited for their honeymoon, partially because it was the first time they got to be alone, the couple explain on the Monday, July 30, premiere of Counting On.

“Before we were married, we never were alone together and we always had a chaperone,” Joe, 23, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the season 8 premiere. His wife Kendra adds, “The first time we were together alone was really different, we were like, ‘Wow this is strange,’ but I think after just a few days, we got used to it and it and it just became more of the norm and so, it wasn’t very hard at all and we enjoyed it!”

In the preview, the couple head to Athens, Greece, for their honeymoon after their September 2017 wedding. “It’s been great that we’ve been able to spend time together alone and be able to kiss and practice that and everything and not just hold hands and side hug,” Kendra, 19, adds. “We’ve got the whole kit and caboodle.”

It’s good that they got alone time on their honeymoon – in December, Us Weekly broke the news that the two were expecting their first child, a boy. They welcomed Garrett David on June 8. Plus, she recently told Us they were already talking about having more kids.

“We would love to have more kids if the Lord blesses us,” she said in March. “As many as He wants to give us, we’ll be happy to take them.”

Counting On returns on TLC Monday, July 30, with a special two-hour premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

