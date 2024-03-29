Gale Weathers is the only main character from the original Scream movie to appear in all six films, and it looks like she will appear in the seventh as well.

Courteney Cox, who plays Gale, is in talks to return to the franchise, according to a Friday, March 29, report from Variety.

Cox, 59, would be the second actress from the 1996 slasher film confirmed to return for Scream VII. Neve Campbell, who portrays Sidney Prescott, did not appear in Scream VI due to a salary dispute but announced on March 12 that she will be back.

“It’s always been such a blast and an honor to get to play Sidney in the Scream movies,” Campbell shared via Instagram. “My appreciation for these films and for what they have meant to me, has never waned. I’m very happy and proud to say I’ve been asked, in the most respectful way, to bring Sidney back to the screen and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

By bringing back Cox and Campbell, the Scream franchise is sticking to its roots following a cast shakeup last year. Jenna Ortega, who starred in Scream VI, opted not to return for the seventh film due to scheduling conflicts. Spyglass Media also fired Melissa Barrera over comments regarding the Israel-Hamas War that the production company viewed as antisemitic.

Kevin Williamson, the screenwriter for the first two Scream films, is slated to direct Scream VII after Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the last two. The late Wes Craven directed the first four movies.

Cox opened up to Variety in an interview last year about playing Weathers, calling her a “really fun character” to portray, especially as a contrast to her roles on Friends and Family Ties.

“I had to talk to Wes Craven and write him a letter and say, ‘I know that you don’t think of me as this person, but trust me, I really can be an absolute bitch,’” she said. “It was over-the-top in the perfect way. You really care about the characters because they were unique, and you don’t laugh at them, you laugh with them because they’re smart. If they were dumb, they were supposed to be and they’re endearing.”

Williamson has just one other film director credit to his name, but he’s a veteran of the horror movie genre. In addition to working on the Scream franchise, he wrote the screenplays for I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cursed and Sick. He also has a producer credit for Halloween H20: 20 Years Later.

No announcement has been made on when production for Scream VII will begin.