Several crew members have been injured on the set of Eddie Murphy’s upcoming movie The Pickup.

“Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why, but first and foremost our thoughts are with those who are recovering,” an Amazon MGM studios spokesperson told The Associated Press on Tuesday, April 23. “The well-being of the entire crew and cast is our first priority, and we will continue to insist on the highest industry standards of safety while filming. All safety precautions were reviewed prior to and monitored during the shoot.”

According to the outlet, the incident took place on a set outside of Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, April 20, and occurred when a truck locked up and hit a car. An unnamed crew member close to the situation told AP that it was a “completely freak accident” during what was not considered a “complicated or dangerous stunt.”

The crew member noted that injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones, claiming that two crew members were taken to the hospital and one remained hospitalized on Tuesday. Both are expected to make a full recovery. Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, who also star in the film, were reportedly not present for the accident. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Deal of the Day Act Fast — This Stanley IceFlow Tumbler Is on Sale! View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more IATSE, which represents crew members, is also looking into the situation. “IATSE is aware of an accident that took place on the Georgia set of The Pickup and have started an inquiry,” the union told Variety in a Tuesday statement. Murphy, Palmer and Davidson have yet to comment. Much of The Pickup’s plot remains under wraps, but Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows wrote the script with Tim Story serving as director. In addition to Murphy, Palmer and Davidson, Andrew Dice Clay, Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy and Marshawn Lynch also star.