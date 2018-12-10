Critics' Choice

By
Emma Stone in ‘The Favourite’ and Keri Russell in ‘The Americans’.

If it got snubbed from the Golden Globes, it may have landed a Critics’ Choice nomination! The nominees were announced on Monday, December 10, including both TV and film categories.

On the TV front, FX’s The Americans and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, as well as Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, led the pack with the most nominations. HBO as a network received the most nods with 20 nominations; FX landed 17, Amazon landed 12 and NBC and Netflix landed 11 each.

In film, period comedy The Favourite was a favorite indeed, leading the pack with 12 nominations. Mary Poppins Returns, First Man, A Star Is Born and Vice followed behind with nine nominations each. 

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on The CW Sunday, January 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

FILM

BEST PICTURE
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman 
The Favourite
First Man 
Green Book 
If Beale Street Could Talk 
Mary Poppins Returns 
Roma 
A Star Is Born
Vice 

BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale –  Vice 
Bradley Cooper –  A Star Is Born 
Willem Dafoe –  At Eternity’s Gate 
Ryan Gosling –  First Man 
Ethan Hawke –  First Reformed 
Rami Malek –  Bohemian Rhapsody 
Viggo Mortensen –  Green Book 

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’. Courtesy of Neal Preston/Warner Bros. Entertainment

BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio –  Roma 
Emily Blunt –  Mary Poppins Returns 
Glenn Close –  The Wife 
Toni Collette –  Hereditary 
Olivia Colman –  The Favourite 
Lady Gaga –  A Star Is Born 
Melissa McCarthy –  Can You Ever Forgive Me? 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali –  Green Book 
Timothée Chalamet –  Beautiful Boy 
Adam Driver –  BlacKkKlansman 
Sam Elliott –  A Star Is Born 
Richard E. Grant –  Can You Ever Forgive Me? 
Michael B. Jordan –  Black Panther 

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams –  Vice 
Claire Foy –  First Man 
Nicole Kidman –  Boy Erased 
Regina King –  If Beale Street Could Talk 
Emma Stone –  The Favourite 
Rachel Weisz –  The Favourite 

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Elsie Fisher –  Eighth Grade 
Thomasin McKenzie –  Leave No Trace 
Ed Oxenbould –  Wildlife 
Millicent Simmonds –  A Quiet Place 
Amandla Stenberg –  The Hate U Give 
Sunny Suljic –  Mid90s 

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Black Panther 
Crazy Rich Asians 
The Favourite 
Vice 
Widows 

BEST DIRECTOR
Damien Chazelle –  First Man 
Bradley Cooper –  A Star Is Born 
Alfonso Cuarón –  Roma 
Peter Farrelly –  Green Book 
Yorgos Lanthimos –  The Favourite 
Spike Lee –  BlacKkKlansman 
Adam McKay –  Vice 

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Bo Burnham –  Eighth Grade 
Alfonso Cuarón –  Roma 
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara –  The Favourite 
Adam McKay –  Vice 
Paul Schrader –  First Reformed 
Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly –  Green Book 
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski –  A Quiet Place 

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole –  Black Panther 
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty –  Can You Ever Forgive Me? 
Barry Jenkins –  If Beale Street Could Talk 
Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters –  A Star Is Born 
Josh Singer –  First Man 
Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee –  BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Alfonso Cuarón –  Roma 
James Laxton –  If Beale Street Could Talk 
Matthew Libatique –  A Star Is Born 
Rachel Morrison –  Black Panther 
Robbie Ryan –  The Favourite 
Linus Sandgren –  First Man 

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart –  Black Panther 
Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez –  Roma 
Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman –  Crazy Rich Asians 
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton –  The Favourite 
Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas –  First Man 
John Myhre, Gordon Sim –  Mary Poppins Returns 

BEST EDITING
Jay Cassidy –  A Star Is Born 
Hank Corwin –  Vice 
Tom Cross –  First Man 
Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough –  Roma 
Yorgos Mavropsaridis –  The Favourite 
Joe Walker –  Widows 

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne –  Mary Queen of Scots 
Ruth Carter –  Black Panther 
Julian Day –  Bohemian Rhapsody 
Sandy Powell –  The Favourite 
Sandy Powell –  Mary Poppins Returns 

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Black Panther 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
The Favourite 
Mary Queen of Scots 
Suspiria
Vice 

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War 
Black Panther 
First Man 
Mary Poppins Returns 
Mission: Impossible – Fallout 
Ready Player One 

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Grinch 
Incredibles 2 
Isle of Dogs 
Mirai 
Ralph Breaks the Internet 
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 

BEST ACTION MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War 
Black Panther 
Deadpool 2 
Mission: Impossible – Fallout 
Ready Player One 
Widows 

BEST COMEDY
Crazy Rich Asians 
Deadpool 2 
The Death of Stalin 
The Favourite 
Game Night 
Sorry to Bother You 

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY
Christian Bale –  Vice 
Jason Bateman –  Game Night 
Viggo Mortensen –  Green Book 
John C. Reilly –  Stan & Ollie 
Ryan Reynolds –  Deadpool 2 
Lakeith Stanfield –  Sorry to Bother You 

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY
Emily Blunt –  Mary Poppins Returns 
Olivia Colman –  The Favourite 
Elsie Fisher –  Eighth Grade 
Rachel McAdams –  Game Night 
Charlize Theron –  Tully 
Constance Wu –  Crazy Rich Asians 

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE
Annihilation 
Halloween 
Hereditary 
A Quiet Place 
Suspiria 

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Burning 
Capernaum 
Cold War 
Roma 
Shoplifters  

BEST SONG
All the Stars –  Black Panther 
Girl in the Movies –  Dumplin’ 
I’ll Fight –  RBG 
The Place Where Lost Things Go –  Mary Poppins Returns 
Shallow –  A Star Is Born 
Trip a Little Light Fantastic –  Mary Poppins Returns 

BEST SCORE
Kris Bowers –  Green Book 
Nicholas Britell –  If Beale Street Could Talk 
Alexandre Desplat –  Isle of Dogs 
Ludwig Göransson –  Black Panther 
Justin Hurwitz –  First Man 
Marc Shaiman –  Mary Poppins Returns 

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES
The Americans  (FX)
Better Call Saul  (AMC)
The Good Fight  (CBS All Access)
Homecoming  (Amazon)
Killing Eve  (BBC America)
My Brilliant Friend  (HBO)
Pose  (FX)
Succession  (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Freddie Highmore –  The Good Doctor  (ABC)
Diego Luna –  Narcos: Mexico  (Netflix)
Richard Madden –  Bodyguard  (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk –  Better Call Saul  (AMC)
Billy Porter –  Pose  (FX)
Matthew Rhys –  The Americans  (FX)
Milo Ventimiglia –  This Is Us  (NBC)

Critics' Choice Awards: 'The Favourite,' ‘The Americans’ Lead 2019 Nominations List
Milo Ventimiglia in an episode of ‘This Is Us’. Courtesy of Ron Batzdorff/NBC

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer –  Killing Eve  (BBC America)
Maggie Gyllenhaal –  The Deuce  (HBO)
Elisabeth Moss –  The Handmaid’s Tale  (Hulu)
Sandra Oh –  Killing Eve  (BBC America)
Elizabeth Olsen –  Sorry For Your Loss  (Facebook Watch)
Julia Roberts –  Homecoming  (Amazon)
Keri Russell –  The Americans  (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Richard Cabral –  Mayans M.C.  (FX)
Asia Kate Dillon –  Billions  (Showtime)
Noah Emmerich –  The Americans  (FX)
Justin Hartley –  This Is Us  (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen –  Succession  (HBO)
Richard Schiff –  The Good Doctor  (ABC)
Shea Whigham –  Homecoming  (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Dina Shihabi –  Jack Ryan  (Amazon)
Julia Garner –  Ozark  (Netflix)
Thandie Newton –  Westworld  (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn –  Better Call Saul  (AMC)
Yvonne Strahovski –  The Handmaid’s Tale  (Hulu)
Holly Taylor –  The Americans  (FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta  (FX)
Barry  (HBO)
The Good Place  (NBC)
The Kominsky Method  (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  (Amazon)
The Middle  (ABC)
One Day at a Time  (Netflix)
Schitt’s Creek  (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hank Azaria –  Brockmire  (IFC)
Ted Danson –  The Good Place  (NBC)
Michael Douglas –  The Kominsky Method  (Netflix)
Donald Glover –  Atlanta  (FX)
Bill Hader –  Barry  (HBO)
Jim Parsons –  The Big Bang Theory  (CBS)
Andy Samberg –  Brooklyn Nine-Nine  (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Bloom –  Crazy Ex-Girlfriend  (The CW)
Rachel Brosnahan –  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  (Amazon)
Allison Janney –  Mom  (CBS)
Justina Machado –  One Day at a Time  (Netflix)
Debra Messing –  Will & Grace  (NBC)
Issa Rae –  Insecure  (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
William Jackson Harper –  The Good Place  (NBC)
Sean Hayes –  Will & Grace  (NBC)
Brian Tyree Henry –  Atlanta  (FX)
Nico Santos –  Superstore  (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub –  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  (Amazon)
Henry Winkler –  Barry  (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Alex Borstein –  The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel  (Amazon)
Betty Gilpin –  GLOW  (Netflix)
Laurie Metcalf –  The Conners  (ABC)
Rita Moreno –  One Day at a Time  (Netflix)
Zoe Perry –  Young Sheldon  (CBS)
Annie Potts –  Young Sheldon  (CBS)
Miriam Shor –  Younger  (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES
A Very English Scandal  (Amazon)
American Vandal  (Netflix)
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story  (FX)
Escape at Dannemora  (Showtime)
Genius: Picasso  (National Geographic)
Sharp Objects  (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Icebox  (HBO)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert  (NBC)
King Lear  (Amazon)
My Dinner with Hervé  (HBO)
Notes from the Field  (HBO)
The Tale  (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Antonio Banderas –  Genius: Picasso  (National Geographic)
Darren Criss –  The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story  (FX)
Paul Dano –  Escape at Dannemora  (Showtime)
Benicio Del Toro –  Escape at Dannemora  (Showtime)
Hugh Grant –  A Very English Scandal  (Amazon)
John Legend –  Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert  (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amy Adams –  Sharp Objects  (HBO)
Patricia Arquette –  Escape at Dannemora  (Showtime)
Connie Britton –  Dirty John  (Bravo)
Carrie Coon –  The Sinner  (USA Network)
Laura Dern –  The Tale  (HBO)
Anna Deavere Smith –  Notes From the Field  (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Brandon Victor Dixon –  Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert  (NBC)
Eric Lange –  Escape at Dannemora  (Showtime)
Alex Rich –  Genius: Picasso  (National Geographic)
Peter Sarsgaard –  The Looming Tower  (Hulu)
Finn Wittrock –  The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story  (FX)
Ben Whishaw –  A Very English Scandal  (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ellen Burstyn –  The Tale  (HBO)
Patricia Clarkson –  Sharp Objects  (HBO)
Penelope Cruz –  The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story  (FX)
Julia Garner –  Dirty John  (Bravo)
Judith Light –  The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story  (FX)
Elizabeth Perkins –  Sharp Objects  (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Adventure Time  (Cartoon Network)
Archer  (FX)
Bob’s Burgers  (Fox)
BoJack Horseman  (Netflix)
The Simpsons  (Fox)
South Park  (Comedy Central)

 

