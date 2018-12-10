If it got snubbed from the Golden Globes, it may have landed a Critics’ Choice nomination! The nominees were announced on Monday, December 10, including both TV and film categories.

On the TV front, FX’s The Americans and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, as well as Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, led the pack with the most nominations. HBO as a network received the most nods with 20 nominations; FX landed 17, Amazon landed 12 and NBC and Netflix landed 11 each.

In film, period comedy The Favourite was a favorite indeed, leading the pack with 12 nominations. Mary Poppins Returns, First Man, A Star Is Born and Vice followed behind with nine nominations each.

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards will air live on The CW Sunday, January 13, at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is a complete list of the nominees:

FILM

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Linus Sandgren – First Man

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin – Vice

Tom Cross – First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite

Joe Walker – Widows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter – Black Panther

Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell – The Favourite

Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale – Vice

Jason Bateman – Game Night

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams – Game Night

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST SONG

All the Stars – Black Panther

Girl in the Movies – Dumplin’

I’ll Fight – RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go – Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow – A Star Is Born

Trip a Little Light Fantastic – Mary Poppins Returns

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers – Green Book

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Marc Shaiman – Mary Poppins Returns

TV

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)

