The Assassination of Gianni Versace is the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story. The limited series will cut back and forth between the murder of Gianni Versace in July 1997 and various points in both the designer’s life, as well as his killer, Andrew Cunanan’s life.

As Murphy always does, he’s gathered up an incredible ensemble cast to take on the roles of the real-life people who were key members in the case and in Versace’s life. Meet the main players below.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres on FX Wednesday, January 17, at 10 p.m. ET.