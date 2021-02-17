Meet the new Cruella de Vil! Emma Stone transforms into the ultimate Disney villain in the live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, Cruella. In the first trailer, released on Wednesday, February 17, the actress proves that Cruella wasn’t always bad to the bone.

“From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world very differently than everyone else,” Stone, 32, says in the trailer. “That didn’t sit well with some people, but I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I would be … a psycho. But a new day brings new opportunities. And I was ready to make a statement. How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar.”

The Academy Award winner told Vogue in November 2019 that “Cruella is a fantastic character to get to play because she’s larger than life,” adding, “It’s been a great experience to play around with her backstory and discover what makes her the woman she becomes in the story we’ve seen.”

The new film will take a look at who Cruella was before she became obsessed with stealing 33 puppies to make a fur coat.

“The time period the film takes place in is the ’70s, so we‘ve had so much fun with the costumes, hair and makeup to create her entire persona,” Stone noted.

The character was most famously portrayed by Glenn Close in the 1996 film 101 Dalmatians and its 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians. While Close, 73, loved playing the role, she is eager to see the new rendition.

“I can’t wait to see what she did,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in 2019. “My Cruella was that, and we’ll see something new.”

Earlier this year, the three-time Emmy winner revealed that she still has her entire wardrobe from her time as Cruella.

“I got in my contract that I got to keep all my costumes that I wore in the movie,” she told Variety. “Then when they found out how expensive they were, they were unhappy that it was in my contract. They wanted to make another copy, another set, for me. I said no.”

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney’s Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Disney and Stone announced the movie at the D23 Expo in August 2019, sharing a look at the punk rock villain, surrounded by dogs. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie helms the movie, which also stars Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

The day before the trailer dropped, Disney shared a close-up look at Stone’s character, which featured a ton of heavy eyeliner and black lipstick. It’s safe to say the new film will be nothing like the original movies.